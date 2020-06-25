KCMR, Clear Lake Bank & Trust launch Give Where You Live
KCMR, Clear Lake Bank & Trust launch Give Where You Live

KCMR Radio 97.9 FM and Clear Lake Bank & Trust have joined together in a month-long campaign during July to support several local nonprofits.

The Give Where You Live fundraising campaign will be used to help raise much needed funds for local nonprofit organizations. 

The goal is to raise funds during the month of July to help these organizations continue providing their services to those most in need during this time.

They will be assisting Habitat for Humanity, Living Free, Community Kitchen, Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, Mason City Family YMCA, 43 North Iowa, Climb N’ Crawl, Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless Shelter, My Happy Place, Crisis Intervention, One Vision, Everybody Plays in Clear Lake, YSS Francis Lauer Youth Services, and United Way of North Central Iowa.

Information about each of these local nonprofit agencies will be posted on the KCMR Radio website, as well as information on how to give.

