MASON CITY—KCMR Radio 40th Anniversary Listener Celebration will feature public tours of the studio, a silent auction, a free listener appreciation lunch and a two-day live broadcast.
The celebration and live broadcast will be 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 25 and 26.
The first 50 listeners who visit the studios will receive a free packet of Nasturtium Seeds, the official 40th Anniversary flower.
The celebration is also a fundraiser for the listener-supported radio station. The goal is $40,000, which is needed for station operations.
KCMR board members will serve a free listener appreciation lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25. The menu is assorted ham, turkey and roast beef cocktail sandwiches, potato chips and oatmeal raisin and chocolate chip cookies catered by Hy-Vee East. Coffee will be brewed by Cabin Coffee.
You have free articles remaining.
A pledge drive broadcast will be hosted by Bill Schickel, Kim Svejda, Bob Miller, Mary Carmody, Stephen Wolfe and Cynthia Tompkins. KCMR announcers and board members will make guest appearances as part of new “Get to know your KCMR announcer” segments.
Everyone who calls 641-424-9300, logs in to www.kcmrfm.com or stops by the studio with a donation will be eligible for a variety of KCMR thank you gifts. Thank you gifts include VIP Tickets to KCMR Radio’s 40th Anniversary Christmas Concert, KCMR ice scrapers, KCMR data-blocking wallets and Key holders, KCMR seven day med minders, KCMR note holders and KCMR crystal coffee cups
All of the festivities will take place at the KCMR Studios.
KCMR Radio first went on the air in 1979 with a limited schedule from the original studios at Trinity Lutheran Church. Its early mission was to serve shut-ins and others who were unable to attend regular church services.
Today, the station broadcasts twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week from studios at 216 N. Federal Avenue, Mason City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.