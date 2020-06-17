Juneteenth celebration planned in Mason City

A family-friendly, day-long celebration will be held 1-7 p.m. Friday, June 19, in Monroe Park, in Mason City, commemorating Juneteenth, a holiday denoting the 1865 emancipation of the last remaining slaves of the Confederacy.
The free event will include games, kids activities, water toys, inflatables, a cookout and for-fun grilling contest, and educational talks about the history of Juneteenth and the future of Mason City at the top of every hour.
Free hot dogs will also be served all day.
Those with portable grills are welcome to bring them, along with any special food they wish to cook.
Free gloves, masks, and hand sanitizer stations will be available to protect against COVID-19.
Scheduled activities are as follows:
2-3 p.m. - Corn Hole tournament
4-5 p.m. - water balloon fight
5-7 p.m. - potluck dinner
The celebration is open to everyone, and was organized with a focus on community unity. Volunteers are appreciated.
For more information, contact Couturie Sublett at 641-230-1903 or unitythroughconversation@gmail.com or visit the Unity Through Conversation Facebook page.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and covers Breaking News, Crime and Courts reporting for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
