Juneteenth celebration planned in Mason City

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A family-friendly, day-long celebration will be held 1-7 p.m. Friday, June 19, in Monroe Park, in Mason City, commemorating Juneteenth, a holiday denoting the 1865 emancipation of the last remaining slaves of the Confederacy.

The free event will include games, kids activities, water toys, inflatables, a cookout and for-fun grilling contest, and educational talks about the history of Juneteenth and the future of Mason City at the top of every hour.

Free hot dogs will also be served all day.

Those with portable grills are welcome to bring them, along with any special food they wish to cook.

Free gloves, masks, and hand sanitizer stations will be available to protect against COVID-19.

Scheduled activities are as follows:

2-3 p.m. - Corn Hole tournament

4-5 p.m. - water balloon fight

5-7 p.m. - potluck dinner

The celebration is open to everyone, and was organized with a focus on community unity. Volunteers are appreciated.