Julie Billings elected new Cerro Gordo GOP chair

The Cerro Gordo County Republican Party has new leadership.

Julie Watson Billings, of Clear Lake, was elected chair on Feb. 8 to replace the outgoing Barbara Hovland.

Other newly elected board members include Scott Miller, of Clear Lake, as co-chair; Don O’Connor, of Mason City, as treasurer; and Jan Groff as secretary of the committee.

Billings has been a central committee member since 2016 and a delegate.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Miller has dedicated service to the community as a long-time Rotarian and most recently as president of the North Iowa Fair Board.

O'Connor started attending central committee meetings in 2018 and has been a register Republican his entire adult life.

Groff served as a volunteer at the local GOP Victory Office last year.

You can follow the committee on its Facebook page, Cerro Gordo Iowa GOP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.