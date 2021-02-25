Julie Billings elected new Cerro Gordo GOP chair

The Cerro Gordo County Republican Party has new leadership.
Julie Watson Billings, of Clear Lake, was elected chair on Feb. 8 to replace the outgoing Barbara Hovland.
Other newly elected board members include Scott Miller, of Clear Lake, as co-chair; Don O’Connor, of Mason City, as treasurer; and Jan Groff as secretary of the committee.
Billings has been a central committee member since 2016 and a delegate.
Miller has dedicated service to the community as a long-time Rotarian and most recently as president of the North Iowa Fair Board.
O'Connor started attending central committee meetings in 2018 and has been a register Republican his entire adult life.
Groff served as a volunteer at the local GOP Victory Office last year.
You can follow the committee on its Facebook page, Cerro Gordo Iowa GOP.