Julie Billings elected new Cerro Gordo GOP chair
Julie Billings elected new Cerro Gordo GOP chair

The Cerro Gordo County Republican Party has new leadership.

Julie Watson Billings, of Clear Lake, was elected chair on Feb. 8 to replace the outgoing Barbara Hovland. 

Other newly elected board members include Scott Miller, of Clear Lake, as co-chair; Don O’Connor, of Mason City, as treasurer; and Jan Groff as secretary of the committee.

Billings has been a central committee member since 2016 and a delegate.  

Cerro Gordo County GOP Central Committee leaders

Cerro Gordo County GOP Central Committee leaders, left to right: Scott Miller, co-chair; Julie Billings, chair; Jan Groff, secretary; and Don O'Connor, treasurer.

Miller has dedicated service to the community as a long-time Rotarian and most recently as president of the North Iowa Fair Board.

O'Connor started attending central committee meetings in 2018 and has been a register Republican his entire adult life. 

Groff served as a volunteer at the local GOP Victory Office last year. 

You can follow the committee on its Facebook page, Cerro Gordo Iowa GOP.

