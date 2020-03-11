Johnny Holm Band brings St. Patrick's party to the Surf
Johnny Holm Band

Johnny Holm Band - Grandstand Event, from 7-11 p.m. on Thursday, July 18. The Fair Board Fundraiser Meal and the beer garden - both start at 7 p.m., with Johnny’s Performance beginning at 8 p.m.

 Jim Cross

If you grew up in the Upper Midwest in the last five decades, it's pretty much guaranteed you danced to the Johnny Holm Band.

So consider it a reunion of sorts at the Surf Ballroom on Friday night when the band takes the stage for the Surf's St. Patrick's Day party.

Like Zac Brown Band? Check. AC/DC? Check. Naughty by Nature? Check. And there aren't many bands that can play all three of those and do a three-hour show with no set list.

For any live music fan, the Johnny Holm Band is a must-see.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Go green.

