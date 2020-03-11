Johnny Holm Band brings St. Patrick's party to the Surf

If you grew up in the Upper Midwest in the last five decades, it's pretty much guaranteed you danced to the Johnny Holm Band.
So consider it a reunion of sorts at the Surf Ballroom on Friday night when the band takes the stage for the Surf's St. Patrick's Day party.
You have free articles remaining.
Like Zac Brown Band? Check. AC/DC? Check. Naughty by Nature? Check. And there aren't many bands that can play all three of those and do a three-hour show with no set list.
For any live music fan, the Johnny Holm Band is a must-see.
Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Go green.