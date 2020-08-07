Joe Pritchard receives Ford's 'Hometown Hero' award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joe Pritchard of Pritchard Auto Company was on of four Ford dealerships nationwide to be selected as a “Hometown Hero” for outstanding commitment to customers, community and employees.

“These dealers are truly the ‘best of the best’ when it comes to community involvement and service” said Mark LaNeve, Ford’s vice president of marketing, sales & service, “and we are pleased to recognize them as our 'Hometown Heroes'.”

In 1913, Pritchard Auto started in Britt, Iowa. Joe Pritchard started with the family dealership by mowing grass and cleaning cars. He became the dealer principal of Pritchard Auto in 1998. Pritchard has worked with Garner Community Christian Child Care Center, The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the local chamber of commerce. In honor of Pritchard Auto’s 100th Year Anniversary, Joe Pritchard donated $100,000 to local community charities throughout North Iowa.

“Our company is proud to be serving the industry for over 100 years and five generations strong,” Joe Pritchard said in a news release.

Pritchard Family Auto has expanded to multiple locations in North Iowa. It was named to Automotive News' “2013 Best Dealerships to Work For” list, and awarded “Professional of the Year” in 2016 by Auto Rental News.

