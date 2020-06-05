Jennifer Pinske named One Vision chief development officer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One Vision CEO Mark Dodd has named Jennifer Pinske chief development officer for the nonprofit organization.

Pinske has been the driving organizing force behind much of the group’s advocacy, fundraising and event planning.

Pinske grew up in northern Minnesota where she began working with people with disabilities while in college. Upon moving to Iowa in 2007, she accepted a role with One Vision (then known as Opportunity Village) as team coordinator for one of the cottages on the main campus in Clear Lake.

In 2013, she was named development officer and joined the Development department under Michael Mahaffey. As chief development Officer, Pinske oversees special events, grant writing, donor relations and communications for One Vision.

“I have always enjoyed building and strengthening relations across our One Vision community,” Pinske said. “My passion for the rights of all people to be treated with dignity and worth have consistently drawn me to be a part of an organization that makes a big impact on others’ lives.”