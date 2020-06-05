Jennifer Pinske named One Vision chief development officer

One Vision CEO Mark Dodd has named Jennifer Pinske chief development officer for the nonprofit organization.
Pinske has been the driving organizing force behind much of the group’s advocacy, fundraising and event planning.
Pinske grew up in northern Minnesota where she began working with people with disabilities while in college. Upon moving to Iowa in 2007, she accepted a role with One Vision (then known as Opportunity Village) as team coordinator for one of the cottages on the main campus in Clear Lake.
In 2013, she was named development officer and joined the Development department under Michael Mahaffey. As chief development Officer, Pinske oversees special events, grant writing, donor relations and communications for One Vision.
“I have always enjoyed building and strengthening relations across our One Vision community,” Pinske said. “My passion for the rights of all people to be treated with dignity and worth have consistently drawn me to be a part of an organization that makes a big impact on others’ lives.”
Pinske has a bachelor's degree in parks, recreation and leisure services with an emphasis in therapeutic recreation from Minnesota State University, Mankato, MN. She has attended the University of Delaware National Leadership Institute and most recently completed her Fundraising Certificate at the University of St. Thomas-Opus College of Business and has plans to sit the test for the Certified Fundraising Executive- CFRE this summer.
One Vision, a nonprofit organization, provides services to more than 550 exceptional individuals with disabilities. Based in Clear Lake, One Vision supports people of all ages throughout North Iowa including Clear Lake, Mason City, Fort Dodge, Garner, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Webster City, Lake Mills and more. For more information, visit www.onevision.org.
