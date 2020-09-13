Jeffrey Auto to host October Brakes for Breasts fundraiser

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During October, Jeffrey Auto Repair in Mason City is raising funds for a breast cancer vaccine as part of the Brakes for Breast fundraiser.

As part of the fundraiser, the auto repair facility is giving away free brake pads or shoes. The customer pays the labor and any other ancillary parts necessary to complete the brake job and the shops then donate 10% of the brake job directly to Dr. Vincent Tuohy & the Cleveland Clinic Breast Cancer Vaccine Research Fund.

This year marks the 10th Brakes For Breasts fundraiser, with $1 million raised so far. The event began with five shops in Ohio that raised $10,000.

For more information about the Breast Cancer Vaccine, Dr. Tuohy and a list of participating shops, go to www.brakesforbreasts.org.

Jeffrey Auto Repair Service is a locally owned auto repair shop in Mason City. More information is available on the company’s website: www.jeffreyrepair.com

