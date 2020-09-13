 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jeffrey Auto to host October Brakes for Breasts fundraiser
0 comments

Jeffrey Auto to host October Brakes for Breasts fundraiser

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

During October, Jeffrey Auto Repair in Mason City is raising funds for a breast cancer vaccine as part of the Brakes for Breast fundraiser.

As part of the fundraiser, the auto repair facility is giving away free brake pads or shoes. The customer pays the labor and any other ancillary parts necessary to complete the brake job and the shops then donate 10% of the brake job directly to Dr. Vincent Tuohy & the Cleveland Clinic Breast Cancer Vaccine Research Fund.

This year marks the 10th Brakes For Breasts fundraiser, with $1 million raised so far. The event began with five shops in Ohio that raised $10,000.

For more information about the Breast Cancer Vaccine, Dr. Tuohy and a list of participating shops, go to www.brakesforbreasts.org.

Jeffrey Auto Repair Service is a locally owned auto repair shop in Mason City.  More information is available on the company’s website: www.jeffreyrepair.com

Business weblogo
0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Hanson, 50 years
Anniversaries

Hanson, 50 years

Joel and Brenda (Bram) Hanson of Garner will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on September 12th, 2020. The couple was married in 1970 …

+2
Newbrough, 50 years
Anniversaries

Newbrough, 50 years

Dan and Mary (Stelpflug) are celebrating their 50th anniversary! They were married on September 5, 1970, at Holy Family Church in Mason City. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News