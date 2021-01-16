Jean Mujica retires from CLB&T after 40 years

Jean Mujica is retiring from Clear Lake Bank & Trust after 40 years in the industry.

Jean joined CLB&T in 2004. During her time with CLB&T, Jean has worn many hats including commercial/ag processor and personal banker.

“I have built so many “personal” relationships with all of my customers, and always tried to treat them as I would wanted to be treated as a banker and a friend,” Mujica said.

Founded in 1934, Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company is a locally owned, full-service bank with four offices in Clear Lake, Garner and Mason City.

