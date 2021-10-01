It's time to register for Spookwalk 2021 in Charles City

Main Street Charles City will hold its 26th Annual SPOOKWALK event on from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 25. This year the displays will be back in Riverfront Park along the trail starting behind the Charles City Library.

Businesses and organizations are invited to show off their creativity by decorating a booth in this year’s theme of "Story Books Come to Life." Each year as many as 1,500 kids dressed in their Halloween costumes come to enjoy this free, fun event for the whole family.

This year due to continued COVID concerns, candy will be presented to children in one bag at the end of the walk.

If your business or organization would like to be part of the 26th Annual Spookwalk, contact Joanna at the Main Street Charles City office at 641-228-2335 or email events@charlescitychamber.com.

