You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
It's Hoedown time again in Hampton
0 comments

It's Hoedown time again in Hampton

{{featured_button_text}}
hampton hoedown

An audience enjoys a Hampton Hoedown in September 2017.

 Submitted

The February Hampton Old Time Country Hoedown will be held from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Monday at the historic Windsor Theatre in downtown.

The Hoedown is a music jam open to all levels of musicians and music lovers and is held on the first Monday of each month. The theater seats are ideal for the audience to sit and enjoy some good old time country, bluegrass, and gospel songs you are sure to know and enjoy.

Admission is free with a free will donation accepted. All proceeds are given to the Windsor Theatre. Concessions are also open.

Contact event organizer Don Wrolson 641-425-0909 with any questions.  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Five Generation Family
Milestones

Five Generation Family

Clockwise from lower left: Louise (Ballhagen) Burnett, 85, great-great-grandmother, Nora Springs (formerly from Rudd); Carolyn (Burnett) Ewen,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News