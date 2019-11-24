Iowa Specialty Hospitals & Clinics has been named a 2019 Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey.
The Guardian of Excellence Award recognizes top-performing health care organizations that have achieved the 95th percentile or above in patient experience. Iowa Specialty Hospital achieved this in both its emergency and inpatient departments.
The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award is presented annually, and honors clients who consistently sustained performance in the top 5% of all Press Ganey clients for each reporting period during the course of one year.
Iowa Specialty Hospitals & Clinics, located in north central Iowa with campuses in Belmond and Clarion, has outreach clinics in Boone, Clear Lake, Fort Dodge, Garner, Hampton, Webster City and West Des Moines. Services include: orthopedics, bariatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, general surgery, pain management, family medicine, radiology, nursing (inpatient), ER, laboratory, rehab therapy, cardiopulmonary, pharmacy, and specialty services.
