Iowa Mold Tooling hires Mason City native

Iowa Mold Tooling hires MC native
Iowa Mold Tooling Co. Inc., has hired Jeremy Barkema to the finance and accounting team as controller/manager of senior finance. Jake Smith has been promoted to senior configuration analyst.
“We’re excited for Jeremy to join the IMT family, as he brings valuable experience from several manufacturing environments,” said Jim Hasty, General Manager, IMT. “Jeremy is a Mason City native and comes to IMT with a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa.
“We also want to congratulate Jake Smith on his new role within the IMT digital technology team,” said Hasty. “Since he joined the IMT family in 2006, Jake has quickly learned the company and industry and continues to grow within IMT.”
First Security Bank announces Luett as chief credit officer
Cathi Luett has joined First Security Bank & Trust as chief credit officer.
As CCO, she will provide leadership and oversight of First Security’s loan portfolio. She will manage credit risk, set loan policy, and monitor and report information to ensure the quality of First Security’s loan portfolio.
Luett graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and spent over 35 years with the Iowa Division of Banking. In this role, she provided feedback to the bankers of northern and central Iowa on their policies and procedures in lending and accounting. She retired from that position and has joined First Security on a part-time basis.
First Security Bank & Trust has locations across North Central Iowa and headquarters in Charles City. Member FDIC.
First Security Bank promotes Bradley
The First Security Bank & Trust Board of Directors and President/CEO Kurt Herbrechtsmeyer are excited to announce the promotion of Matt Bradley, marketing manager. In early spring, he stepped into the role of vice president.
Bradley joined First Security in 2019 with 16 years of experience in television broadcasting, spending 6 of those years with KIMT. Three years ago, he decided to bring his marketing skills to the finance industry.
First Security Bank & Trust has locations across North Central Iowa and headquarters in Charles City.
MercyOne North Iowa Heart Center adds new surgeon
MercyOne North Iowa Heart Center and Mason City Clinic has hired cardiothoracic surgeon, Dante Dali. Dr. Dali specializes in the treatment of diseases with the heart, lung and esophagus.
Dali received his undergraduate degree from Manchester College in Indiana and his medical degree from Des Moines University. After medical school, Dali spent the first four years of his general surgery residency at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. In his final year, he served as chief resident at the Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado. He continued his training by completing a cardiothoracic fellowship at East Carolina University in Greenville, NC.
Jeffrey Auto to host October Brakes for Breasts fundraiser
During October, Jeffrey Auto Repair in Mason City is raising funds for a breast cancer vaccine as part of the Brakes for Breast fundraiser.
As part of the fundraiser, the auto repair facility is giving away free brake pads or shoes. The customer pays the labor and any other ancillary parts necessary to complete the brake job and the shops then donate 10% of the brake job directly to Dr. Vincent Tuohy & the Cleveland Clinic Breast Cancer Vaccine Research Fund.
This year marks the 10th Brakes For Breasts fundraiser, with $1 million raised so far. The event began with five shops in Ohio that raised $10,000.
For more information about the Breast Cancer Vaccine, Dr. Tuohy and a list of participating shops, go to www.brakesforbreasts.org.
Jeffrey Auto Repair Service is a locally owned auto repair shop in Mason City. More information is available on the company’s website: www.jeffreyrepair.com
Globe Gazette staff
