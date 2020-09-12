Iowa Mold Tooling hires Mason City native

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa Mold Tooling hires MC native

Iowa Mold Tooling Co. Inc., has hired Jeremy Barkema to the finance and accounting team as controller/manager of senior finance. Jake Smith has been promoted to senior configuration analyst.

“We’re excited for Jeremy to join the IMT family, as he brings valuable experience from several manufacturing environments,” said Jim Hasty, General Manager, IMT. “Jeremy is a Mason City native and comes to IMT with a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa.

“We also want to congratulate Jake Smith on his new role within the IMT digital technology team,” said Hasty. “Since he joined the IMT family in 2006, Jake has quickly learned the company and industry and continues to grow within IMT.”

First Security Bank announces Luett as chief credit officer

Cathi Luett has joined First Security Bank & Trust as chief credit officer.

As CCO, she will provide leadership and oversight of First Security’s loan portfolio. She will manage credit risk, set loan policy, and monitor and report information to ensure the quality of First Security’s loan portfolio.