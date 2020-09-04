 Skip to main content
Iowa Mold Tooling hires Mason City native
Iowa Mold Tooling hires Mason City native

  • Updated
Iowa Mold Tooling Co. Inc., has hired Jeremy Barkema to the finance and accounting team as controller/manager of senior finance. Jake Smith has been promoted to senior configuration analyst.

“We’re excited for Jeremy to join the IMT family, as he brings valuable experience from several manufacturing environments,” said Jim Hasty, General Manager, IMT. “Jeremy is a Mason City native and comes to IMT with a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa.

Jake Smith

Jake Smith

“We also want to congratulate Jake Smith on his new role within the IMT digital technology team,” said Hasty. “Since he joined the IMT family in 2006, Jake has quickly learned the company and industry and continues to grow within IMT.”

