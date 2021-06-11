 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa Lakes Community College spring semester honors list
0 comments

Iowa Lakes Community College spring semester honors list

{{featured_button_text}}
education weblogo

Iowa Lakes Community College recently released its 2021 spring honors list, which includes full-time students who took 12 credits or more and earned a grade point average of 3.25 or higher on a 4.0 scale. The dean's list contains students with a 3.25-grade point average to 3.99, and the president's list showcases students who earn a 4.0 average.

The following North Iowa students were honored:

Britt: Buck Weaver, dean's list 

Leland: Sarah Kirschbaum, president's list

Mason City: Jaeda Whitner, dean's list

To learn more about Iowa Lakes Community College, please visit iowalakes.edu.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News