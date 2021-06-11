Iowa Lakes Community College spring semester honors list

Iowa Lakes Community College recently released its 2021 spring honors list, which includes full-time students who took 12 credits or more and earned a grade point average of 3.25 or higher on a 4.0 scale. The dean's list contains students with a 3.25-grade point average to 3.99, and the president's list showcases students who earn a 4.0 average.
The following North Iowa students were honored:
Britt: Buck Weaver, dean's list
Leland: Sarah Kirschbaum, president's list
Mason City: Jaeda Whitner, dean's list
To learn more about Iowa Lakes Community College, please visit iowalakes.edu.