Iowa Lakes Community College Spring 2020 Honors List

Iowa Lakes Community College has released the spring honors list of full-time students (12 credits or more) who have demonstrated academic excellence by earning a grade point average of 3.25 (based on a 4.00) or higher.
Spring semester students who have achieved a 3.25 grade point average or better are recognized by inclusion on the dean's list. Those with a 4.00 (A) average are on the President's list.
Iowa Lakes Community College, with accreditation by the Higher Learning Commission, Iowa Department of Education, and Veterans Administration, has campuses in Algona, Emmetsburg, Estherville, Spencer and Spirit Lake.
Individuals who would like to know more about Iowa Lakes may visit the college website at www.iowalakes.edu or call 1-866-IA-LAKES.
*Indicates a 4.00 (A) average
Charles City - Nicole Riggan
Forest City - Phoebe Kozitza, Kylee McGurk
Klemme - Samantha Wester*
Mason City - Benjamin Hehr
Thompson - Jacob Swearingen
Titonka - Rachel Monson
