Iowa Central Community College Dean's and Honors lists
Iowa Central Community College Dean's and Honors lists

Iowa Central Community College released its spring semester President's and Dean's lists.

The following local students were honored:

DEAN'S LIST

Algona - Gregory Fowler, Elizah Salvatore, Wade Toombs

Belmond - Leopoldo Caballero, Andrew Soma

Charles City - Baili Girkin

Clear Lake - Hunter Gerhardt, Tracey Hanson

Garner - Leah Johnson

Hampton - Izabel Bidwell, Lisandro Verdugo

PRESIDENT'S LIST

Garner - Austin Loers

Mason City - Cara Meseck

