Iowa Central Community College Dean's and Honors lists

Iowa Central Community College released its spring semester President's and Dean's lists.
The following local students were honored:
DEAN'S LIST
Algona - Gregory Fowler, Elizah Salvatore, Wade Toombs
Belmond - Leopoldo Caballero, Andrew Soma
Charles City - Baili Girkin
Clear Lake - Hunter Gerhardt, Tracey Hanson
Garner - Leah Johnson
Hampton - Izabel Bidwell, Lisandro Verdugo
PRESIDENT'S LIST
Garner - Austin Loers
Mason City - Cara Meseck
