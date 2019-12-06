The Iowa 4-H Foundation has announced applications are now available for its 4-H scholarship program. Over 100 scholarship opportunities valued at over $110,000 will be awarded.
The scholarship awards range in amounts from $500 to $10,000. Some of the scholarships are open to students pursuing any field of study, while others are open to students pursuing degrees in agriculture, food and nutrition, ag business, animal science, and journalism.
Former and current Iowa 4-H members are eligible to apply for 4-H scholarships if they meet individual scholarship requirements, as determined by the scholarship donors. Applicants must enroll as a full-time student to receive scholarship awards.
While a majority of the 4-H scholarship opportunities are available for students attending Iowa State University, scholarships are also available to students planning to attend any Iowa university, Iowa private college, Iowa community college, or any land-grant university.
Information and applications for the 4-H scholarships are now available through the Iowa 4-H Foundation at https://iowa4h.awardspring.com.
Applications must be submitted online no later than 11:59 p.m., Feb. 1, 2020 for consideration. Only one application form is needed for all Iowa 4-H scholarships. Eligible students may apply for more than one scholarship, however, only one scholarship per individual will be awarded per academic year.
About Iowa 4-H Foundation
The Iowa 4-H Foundation provides the private financial resources to develop and deliver 4-H youth programs throughout the state of Iowa.
