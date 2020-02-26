Inflatable Fun Day at the National Guard Armory on Saturday

Jump for as long as your legs will hold you on Saturday, and bring your kids along, too.

Several local Mason City businesses are sponsoring Inflatable Fun Day at the National Guard Armory from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Entertainment will be provided by MOJO DJ. Aside from all the inflatable fun around, there will also be face painting and balloon animals. Walking tacos or a $3 meal deal will be available, which includes a hot dog, chips, punch, and Fat Kid Cakes. A bake sale will also be held.

Don't forget your socks. They're required.

Proceeds will go to the North Iowa Youth Center, half of which will go to the fund to construct the Climb N' Crawl soft play indoor playground at the mall.

The cost is $5 for kids and $1 for adults.

For more information, call 641-420-6609.

