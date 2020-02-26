Inflatable Fun Day at the National Guard Armory on Saturday
0 comments

Inflatable Fun Day at the National Guard Armory on Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jump for as long as your legs will hold you on Saturday, and bring your kids along, too.

Several local Mason City businesses are sponsoring Inflatable Fun Day at the National Guard Armory from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Entertainment will be provided by MOJO DJ. Aside from all the inflatable fun around, there will also be face painting and balloon animals. Walking tacos or a $3 meal deal will be available, which includes a hot dog, chips, punch, and Fat Kid Cakes. A bake sale will also be held.

Inflatable Fun Day

Don't forget your socks. They're required.

Proceeds will go to the North Iowa Youth Center, half of which will go to the fund to construct the Climb N' Crawl soft play indoor playground at the mall.

The cost is $5 for kids and $1 for adults.

For more information, call 641-420-6609.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Robert “Bob” Pflieger, 90
Birthdays

Robert “Bob” Pflieger, 90

  • Updated

Robert “Bob” Pflieger is turning 90 on February 27, 2020. He will celebrate with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. C…

Rodemeyer, 65 years
Anniversaries

Rodemeyer, 65 years

Ken Rodemeyer and Berni (Prather) Rodemeyer of Mason City, Iowa, were married February 20, 1955, in Hampton, Iowa. They will be celebrating th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News