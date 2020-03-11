Indoor rummage sale at North Iowa Event Center on Saturday
0 comments

Indoor rummage sale at North Iowa Event Center on Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rummage sale
Via Facebook

Just in time to save you from trying to find a place to put all the leftovers from spring cleaning come the Rain, Snow or Shine Indoor Rummage Sale at the North Iowa Event Center.

And let's not forget all the treasures that may be buried there, ready to be found by only the most dedicated of bargain hunters.

The event will be held at 9 a.m.

Admission $1 (Adults), kids 12 and under are free. 

For more information, see the event's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/North-Iowa-Events-Center-200727489963789/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARAdF9MLHx3zWLxevYEuutk19_1yItD8wZjU4ANym-TyVULtgOxoW1IkjIMt4WGpkqHqOFltrHQysr2b

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don Angell, 90
Birthdays

Don Angell, 90

Don Angell, retired postal worker of Mason City, Iowa, will be celebrating his 90th birthday at an Open House from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Marc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News