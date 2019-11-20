Missing the warmer days of the farmers market season? Looking to stock up all your favorite fall goodies before the holidays?
Fat Hill Brewing is hosting an indoor farmers market from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Saturday. Visitors will be able to buy local veggies, meats, baked goods and more.
Co-sponsoring the event are Healthy Harvest of North Iowa, Mossycup Farms, Twisted River Farm, and Purple Ribbon Beef.
