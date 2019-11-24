Iowa Mold Tooling Co. Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company (NYSE:OSK), has promoted Bridget White to master scheduler. In this role, White will work cross-functionally to support the sales, inventory, operations and production planning process.
White previously held the role of senior finance specialist. She also formerly worked in paint, crane assembly and finance roles at IMT.
Iowa Mold Tooling Co. Inc., began in 1961 as a business providing new tread designs for recapping tires. The company now manufactures and supplies service vehicles, cranes, hydraulic loaders and air compressors for tire, mining, construction, material handling and utility markets.
