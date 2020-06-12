Hy-Vee to give $1M, 1 million hours to racial unity efforts

Hy-Vee Inc., will donate $1 million and one million volunteer hours, to organizations that support racial unity and equality primarily throughout its eight-state region.
Volunteer hours have already begun in the Minneapolis area as Hy-Vee employees have spent the last several days working with local organizations to provide meals, snacks and water to those in impacted neighborhoods throughout the metro. Hy-Vee employees have also assisted with neighborhood cleanup efforts in the Twin Cities.
Hy-Vee’s donation will be funded through the company’s philanthropic One Step program.
Hy-Vee Inc., is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $10 billion annually.
