Hy-Vee to give $1M, 1 million hours to racial unity efforts
Hy-Vee Inc., will donate $1 million and one million volunteer hours, to organizations that support racial unity and equality primarily throughout its eight-state region.

Volunteer hours have already begun in the Minneapolis area as Hy-Vee employees have spent the last several days working with local organizations to provide meals, snacks and water to those in impacted neighborhoods throughout the metro. Hy-Vee employees have also assisted with neighborhood cleanup efforts in the Twin Cities.

Hy-Vee’s donation will be funded through the company’s philanthropic One Step program. 

Hy-Vee Inc., is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $10 billion annually.

