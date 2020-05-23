Hy-Vee East hosts watermelon giveaway
Hy-Vee East hosts watermelon giveaway

Nearly 650 jumbo seedless watermelons that weighed approximately 20 pounds each were distributed on May 16 during a contactless, drive-thru giveaway courtesy of Hy-Vee and Sol Group. Approximately 13,000 pounds of fresh produce was donated to Hy-Vee customers at Mason City East Hy-Vee.

During the event, watermelons were loaded directly into customer vehicles to limit physical contact. The event was made possible thanks to Hy-Vee’s melon supplier Sol Group, which donated the jumbo watermelons in light of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Each watermelon weighs around 20 pounds for a total contribution of approximately 13,000 pounds of produce.

The contribution is part of a series of donations that Hy-Vee and its suppliers are making to local communities and food banks across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region during the COVID-19 pandemic.

