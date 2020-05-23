Hy-Vee East hosts watermelon giveaway

Mason City East Hy-Vee distributed nearly 650 free jumbo, seedless watermelons to customers during a contactless, drive-thru giveaway on May 16.
During the event, watermelons were loaded directly into customer vehicles to limit physical contact. The event was made possible thanks to Hy-Vee’s melon supplier Sol Group, which donated the jumbo watermelons in light of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Each watermelon weighs around 20 pounds for a total contribution of approximately 13,000 pounds of produce.
The contribution is part of a series of donations that Hy-Vee and its suppliers are making to local communities and food banks across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!