Hy-Vee East will provide free heart health screenings from 7 a.m.-11 a.m. on Sept. 30.

Hy-Vee dietitians working out of Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobiles will offer the free heart health screenings to customers. Appointments will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

A heart health screening is a combination of measurements and readings about certain health factors that may help in identifying potential risk factors for chronic diseases or conditions, like heart disease, hypertension or diabetes. The dietitians will collect a blood sample from a finger prick that will be used to determine cholesterol levels, triglycerides and glucose levels. They will also take resting blood pressure, measurements of height, weight and waist, and will calculate body mass index.

The entire screening process typically takes 15 to 20 minutes and all results will be reviewed and received during the screening.

