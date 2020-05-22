Humpal promoted to vice president, compliance at First Citizens Bank
Humpal promoted to vice president, compliance at First Citizens Bank

McKenzie Humpal

McKenzie Humpal

McKenzie Humpal has been promoted to vice president, compliance officer at First Citizens Bank.

“In the past eight years at First Citizens Bank, McKenzie has demonstrated her leadership capabilities in numerous ways,” said Sarah Nielsen, chief financial officer at First Citizens Bank.

Humpal serves on the Iowa Bankers Association Compliance Committee. She has been with First Citizens Bank since 2012, first as a credit analyst before moving into the compliance area. She is a graduate of Iowa State University. 

First Citizens Bank is a community bank with locations in North Iowa and in Mora, Minnesota. For more information about McKenzie Humpal or First Citizens Bank, please visit www.myfcb.bank or call 800-423-1602.

