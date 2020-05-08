Hovland re-elected to state GOP Central Committee
Hovland re-elected to state GOP Central Committee

Mason City resident Barbara Hovland has been re-elected to the State Central Committee of the Republican Party of Iowa to represent District 4.

District Convention was April 25 via mail in ballots. Hovland was up against a total of 9 candidates.

“It has been an honor for me to serve the Republican Party of Iowa. I will continue to bring the grassroots voice and ideas to the RPI and to work with the county central committees to make them stronger and to grow the base," Hovland said.

In February, Hovland launched the North Central Iowa Young Republicans, a charter of the Iowa Young Republicans.

