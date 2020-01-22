Hot Wheels and toy show returns to North Iowa

Top of Iowa Hot Wheels Club will host a show featuring the collectible die-cast cars and other nostalgic and unique toys to buy, sell, or trade.

The show will take place Jan. 25, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Great Country Motors. Vendors should arrive at 8 a.m. to set up.

The event will include lunch at noon, downhill race at 1 p.m., and a raffle at 2 p.m. A freewill donation will be collected. A Toys for Tots box will be available for donations as well.

Those needing vendor or membership information may contact Dave Robles at 641-425-4739 or Jeff Hansen at 612-991-5882.

Great Country Motors is located at 1881 S Eisenhower Ave., Mason City.

