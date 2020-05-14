Holly Neuberger joins Avenue of the Saints Animal Hospital

Holly Neuberger has joined Avenue of the Saints Animal Hospital, which serves Charles City, Waverly, and the surrounding areas.
Neuberger started at Avenue of the Saints Animal Hospital in January of 2020.
Neuberger grew up in Clear Lake where she still resides. She earned her biology degree at University of Northern Iowa in 2014 and her doctorate in veterinary medicine at Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine, graduating in 2018. She has also recently received abdominal ultrasound training at Sound Academy of Veterinary Imaging in Arlington, Texas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!