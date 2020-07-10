Henkel Construction Company hires Savanna Cordle
0 comments

Henkel Construction Company hires Savanna Cordle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Savanna Cordle joined Henkel Construction Company as its marketing coordinator in May. Cordle brings over two years of digital marketing experience to this role and works closely with the business development team.

Prior to joining Henkel, Cordle was a social media specialist for Coloff Digital in Forest City.

Cordle recently graduated from Waldorf University with a bachelor’s degree in business marketing and management and minors in communications and Spanish. She is originally from Hayfield and currently lives outside of Sargeant, Minnesota, on her family’s farm.

Business weblogo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Johnson, 100
Birthdays

Johnson, 100

  • Updated

Jean Johnson will be celebrating her 100th birthday on July 16, 2020. Please send a card to Jean in care of the IOOF Home, 1037 19th St. SW, M…

Tegtmeyer, 25 years
Anniversaries

Tegtmeyer, 25 years

  • Updated

Dean and Heather (Leaman) Tegtmeyer are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. The couple were married on May 5, 1995, at Clear Lake Chri…

Kruse, Menne Wedding
Weddings

Kruse, Menne Wedding

  • Updated

Together, with their parents, Stephen (Dragos) Teodor Kruse and Taylor Lauren Menne would like to announce their upcoming marriage. Stephen, t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News