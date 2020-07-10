Henkel Construction Company hires Savanna Cordle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Savanna Cordle joined Henkel Construction Company as its marketing coordinator in May. Cordle brings over two years of digital marketing experience to this role and works closely with the business development team.

Prior to joining Henkel, Cordle was a social media specialist for Coloff Digital in Forest City.

Cordle recently graduated from Waldorf University with a bachelor’s degree in business marketing and management and minors in communications and Spanish. She is originally from Hayfield and currently lives outside of Sargeant, Minnesota, on her family’s farm.

