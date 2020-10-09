Henkel Construction Company hires Dylan Belvo, Travis Havel

Dylan Belvo and Travis Havel have joined Henkel Construction Company.

Belvo was hired as a project estimator. Over the past three years, Belvo has worked close to full-time for Henkel as a project estimator while attending school online to obtain his degree.

He recently graduated Indiana State University with a bachelor’s degree in construction management. He is originally from Atlanta, Georgia, and lives in Mason City.

Havel joins Henkel full-time as a Project Engineer. Havel has been a part of the Henkel team since 2015 working as a laborer and project intern throughout his years in school.

He recently graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree in construction engineering. He is originally from Raymond and currently lives in Clear Lake.

Henkel Construction is a customer focused business dedicated to providing a comprehensive range of construction and design project delivery services.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0