Christmas never used to be the holiday we consider it today.

It often passed by with little to mark it. But all the changed in the mid-19th century with one man and one book.

A Christmas Carol title card

During "The Man Who Invented Christmas" at the Clear Lake Library on  Tuesday, historian Kathy Wilson investigates how Charles Dickens' novel, "A Christmas Carol," a tale of social reform, transformed Christmas from a date on the church calendar into the holiday we know today.

The talk will be held from 6:30 p.m.-7:45 p.m. at the library, 200 N. Fourth St. It is free and open to the public.

