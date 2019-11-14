Christmas never used to be the holiday we consider it today.
It often passed by with little to mark it. But all the changed in the mid-19th century with one man and one book.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
During "The Man Who Invented Christmas" at the Clear Lake Library on Tuesday, historian Kathy Wilson investigates how Charles Dickens' novel, "A Christmas Carol," a tale of social reform, transformed Christmas from a date on the church calendar into the holiday we know today.
The talk will be held from 6:30 p.m.-7:45 p.m. at the library, 200 N. Fourth St. It is free and open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.