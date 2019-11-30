Cerro Gordo Public Heath offers Healthy Living Clinics to county residents age 55 and older. There is no charge. However, contributions are encouraged in order to keep the clinic running. Blood pressure clinics are also available free of charge.
The Healthy Living Clinic is an annual health screening and does not replace a physician’s care. To make an appointment, Cerro Gordo County residents may call CG Public Health: 641-421-9316 or Toll Free: 1-888-264-2581 ext. 9316.
Healthy Living Clinics will be held the following days:
You have free articles remaining.
- Dec. 2 - Mason City First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Pierce Ave.
- Dec. 4 - Mason City Mason City Senior Activity Center, 326 Fourth St. NE
- Dec. 9 - Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 Second Ave. N
- Dec. 11 - Mason City The Manor, 4 Third St. NW
- Dec. 16 - Mason City The Manor, 4 Third St. NW
A blood pressure screening clinic will be held Dec. 12 from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at the Mason City Senior Center, 326 Fourth St. NE.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.