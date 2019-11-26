Bring the entire family downtown on Saturday and kick off the holiday season at the annual Main Street Mason City Home for the Holidays festivities. Enjoy over 20 free, family friendly games, crafts and activities throughout Mason City's historic downtown district starting at 2 p.m.
Kids can enter in a drawing to be the official Tree Light Operator at the Tree Lighting Ceremony at 5:15 p.m. Join a crew of carolers in the center of Central Park for hot cocoa.
Following the tree lighting, adults age 21 or older are encouraged to participate in Main Street Mason City's annual "Jingle Mingle Jammie Crawl." Purchase a $6 pass on the Jingle Jammie Crawl on Facebook to receive special discounts, promotions and access to activities at participating bars and restaurants throughout downtown Mason City.
