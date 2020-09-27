 Skip to main content
Hawkeye Harvest receives $3,600 for fresh produce
Hawkeye Harvest receives $3,600 for fresh produce

Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank received $3,600 to provide fresh, local produce to food bank patrons in collaboration with North Iowa Fresh LLC. This initiative, supported by HEALTH for Life, recognizes the long-standing need to address affordable access to healthy food for low income individuals and families.  

Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank served 21,667 people during their last fiscal year; NIF involves more than a dozen local food producers. Partners across North Iowa continuously work to strengthen the local food system to meet the needs of all residents. Sourcing this food from local food farmers is an investment in North Iowa’s capacity to support healthy people and a strong local economy.

HEALTH (Helping Everyone Achieve Long Term Health) for Life is a local non-profit that works to advance excellence in health outcomes to improve the health of the community.

