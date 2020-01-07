You are the owner of this article.
Have you tried the Comet Cafe lately?

You can help support students in Charles City learn valuable culinary skills and get a good meal in the process.

The Comet Cafe is operated by the Charles City High School Food Production and Services class.

Students practice their culinary and restaurant management skills in an authentic setting. Skills are learned through the National Restaurant Association's ProStart program.

Comet Cafe

Students prepare and serve meals for students, staff and the public. You can order carryout, baked goods or sit down for meal. Recipes are published in advance.

Upcoming meal dates are Jan. 16, Jan. 30, and Feb. 13 and are tentative. Head to the Comet Cafe website to make a reservation: https://www.cometcafecc.com/menus

