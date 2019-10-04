{{featured_button_text}}

The October Hampton Old Time Country Hoedown will be held from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. on Monday at the Windsor Theatre in downtown Hampton.

The Hoedown is a music jam open to all levels of musicians and music lovers and is held on the first Monday of each month. The theater seats are ideal for the audience to sit and enjoy some good old time country, bluegrass, and gospel songs.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Admission is a free will donation. All proceeds are given to the Windsor Theatre. Concessions will also be open. Contact event organizer Don Wrolson 641-425-0909 with any questions. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments