Hampton Old Time Country Hoedown first Monday of the month

The January Hampton Old Time Country Hoedown will be held from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Monday at the historic Windsor Theatre in downtown.
You have free articles remaining.
The Hoedown is a music jam open to all levels of musicians and music lovers and is held on the first Monday of each month. The theater seats are ideal for the audience to sit and enjoy some good old time country, bluegrass, and gospel songs you are sure to know and enjoy.
Admission is free with a free will donation accepted. All proceeds are given to the Windsor Theatre. Concessions are also open.
Contact event organizer Don Wrolson 641-425-0909 with any questions.