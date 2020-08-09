Hampton Inn & Suites, Best Western Holiday Lodge recognized

Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Hampton Inn & Suites Mason City and Best Western Holiday Lodge Clear Lake hotels have been recognized as a 2020 Travelers’ Choice award-winner.

Based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, prior to any changes caused by the pandemic, award winners are known for consistently receiving great traveler feedback, placing them in the top 10% of hospitality businesses around the globe.