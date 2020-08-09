Hampton Inn & Suites, Best Western Holiday Lodge recognized

Hampton Inn & Suites Mason City and Best Western Holiday Lodge Clear Lake hotels have been recognized as a 2020 Travelers’ Choice award-winner.
Based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, prior to any changes caused by the pandemic, award winners are known for consistently receiving great traveler feedback, placing them in the top 10% of hospitality businesses around the globe.
Kinseth Hospitality Company owns both properties.
To see traveler reviews and popular amenities of Best Western Holiday Lodge Clear Lake, visit https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review-g37765-d78740-Reviews-Best_Western_Holiday_Lodge-Clear_Lake_Iowa.html. To see Hampton Inn & Suites Mason City traveler reviews and popular amenities, visit https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review-g38147-d10118690-Reviews-Hampton_Inn_Suites_Mason_City-Mason_City_Iowa.html.
