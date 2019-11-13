Hampton Dumont CAL will present its fall play, "High School Beauty Pageant," Friday through Sunday.
The comedy is being produced by the Hampton Dumont Drama Department.
Tickets are $5 or you can use a district activity pass to attend.
Show times are 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Performances will be held at the Church of the Living Word auditorium, 420 First Ave. N.E. in Hampton.
