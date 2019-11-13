{{featured_button_text}}

Hampton Dumont CAL will present its fall play, "High School Beauty Pageant," Friday through Sunday.

The comedy is being produced by the Hampton Dumont Drama Department.

Theater

Tickets are $5 or you can use a district activity pass to attend.

Show times are 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Performances will be held at the Church of the Living Word auditorium, 420 First Ave. N.E. in Hampton.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments