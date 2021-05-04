Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new project in Mason City

The Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa broke ground on a new project in Mason City Tuesday night.

Habitat for Humanity will be building a new four-bedroom, one-bathroom home on 22nd St. SE for a Mason City family.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, at the lot of the future home. Those who attended the ceremony had the chance to sign their names on wood that will be used in the future construction of the house.

The framing is intended to be built at the Women Build event in July, with construction on the house set to begin in August. As is the case for all of Habitat for Humanity’s homes, construction will be undertaken primarily by volunteers.

Next month, Habitat for Humanity will accept applications for another home in the Mason City and Clear Lake area; more details on that will be announced at a future time.

Habitat for Humanity is still looking for volunteers for the current project, so those who want to get involved can call the Habitat offices at 641-424-8978 or visit their website, www.habitatnci.org.

