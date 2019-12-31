Got a book? Leave one and pick up another at Fat Hill Brewing

Winter is the time to re-stock your library and Fat Hill Brewing is offering a cheap way to do it.

The brewery will host a casual book exchange on Jan. 8 that will make your bookshelf look brand new. Bring in as many books as you want. The brewery will spread them all out and then anybody who has brought in books is welcome to pick out new ones to take home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Please make sure to only bring books that are in excellent condition. No fee to participate and no purchase necessary.

Any leftover books will be donated to a local library that wants them. If you work at a library and want the brewery to deliver to yours, please let us know!

Questions? Email our resident bookworm/events coordinator Molly at molly@fathillbrewing.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.