Good Shepherd Health Center elects officers
0 comments

Good Shepherd Health Center elects officers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

At its annual corporation meeting in late November, Good Shepherd Health Center LLC, elected new board officers.

Tom Douglas, from Edwards-Brandt, was elected chairman of the board of directors for the new year; Terry Schumaker, from NIACC, was elected vice chairman; and Scott Shipman, from North Iowa Community Credit Union, is the new secretary/treasurer.

Retiring members were Jim Ragan and Sid Bohls. The seven Lutheran member churches include: Trinity Lutheran Church, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. James Lutheran Church, St. Paul Lutheran Church and Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, all of Mason City; Zion Lutheran Church of Clear Lake and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Rockwell.

Business weblogo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Meyer, 60 years
Anniversaries

Meyer, 60 years

  • Updated

Robert and Cara Meyer, of Osage, Iowa, were married December 26, 1959, at the St. Gregory’s Catholic Church in Newberry, Michigan. They will c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News