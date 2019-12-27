Good Shepherd Health Center elects officers

At its annual corporation meeting in late November, Good Shepherd Health Center LLC, elected new board officers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Tom Douglas, from Edwards-Brandt, was elected chairman of the board of directors for the new year; Terry Schumaker, from NIACC, was elected vice chairman; and Scott Shipman, from North Iowa Community Credit Union, is the new secretary/treasurer.

Retiring members were Jim Ragan and Sid Bohls. The seven Lutheran member churches include: Trinity Lutheran Church, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. James Lutheran Church, St. Paul Lutheran Church and Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, all of Mason City; Zion Lutheran Church of Clear Lake and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Rockwell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0