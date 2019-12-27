Good Shepherd Health Center elects officers

At its annual corporation meeting in late November, Good Shepherd Health Center LLC, elected new board officers.
Tom Douglas, from Edwards-Brandt, was elected chairman of the board of directors for the new year; Terry Schumaker, from NIACC, was elected vice chairman; and Scott Shipman, from North Iowa Community Credit Union, is the new secretary/treasurer.
Retiring members were Jim Ragan and Sid Bohls. The seven Lutheran member churches include: Trinity Lutheran Church, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. James Lutheran Church, St. Paul Lutheran Church and Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, all of Mason City; Zion Lutheran Church of Clear Lake and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Rockwell.