Goats in the Snow is looking for your real, unpainted Christmas trees at its Goats in the Snow event on Saturday.

The discarded trees will serve as wintertime treats for the goats, who eat a variety of local vegetation. Pine needles can help protect the goats from intestinal parasitic worms.

Drop off your tree and hang out with the goats from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Goats in the Snow is located at 15590 330th St., Mason City.

