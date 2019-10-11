{{featured_button_text}}

Glen Oaks, One Vision has hired Kimberly Boyd as outreach and resident services coordinator for their new TimberCrest Apartments.

Boyd will work on marketing and outreach for the independent living community. Glen Oaks Community is home to TimberCrest Apartments, a 48-unit complex with one- and two-bedroom layouts, and to the Terraces, townhomes featuring two- and three-bedroom options for purchase. 

Kimberly Boyd

Kimberly Boyd

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

TimberCrest apartments include full access to the Kinney Lindstrom Community Center with pool, therapy spa, gym, and fitness area.

Boyd comes to One Vision with five years’ experience working in senior living and over 30 years in management.

Glen Oaks Community is scheduled to open in October 2019.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments