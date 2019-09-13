{{featured_button_text}}

The fifth season of Glee North Iowa, a performing arts group featuring actors with disabilities, opens Thursday.

Practice is from 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. at The Good Shepherd Care Center, 112 Second St. SE, Mason City. The group meets on the first and third Thursday of each month.

Last season, the actors performed an original puppet show, "We’re More Alike Than Different," written and directed by Mickie Schuessler. Schuessler is a director, teacher, and choreographer. Actors learn about their speaking voices, staging, sets, props, and costumes.

Spring puppet show

Glee North Iowa presents the puppet show "We are More Alike Than Different" in spring 2019 with puppets voiced by Teresa Millard, Aaron Anderson, Nathan King, Stef Murray, from left to right.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

“Last year we added in the use of puppets and actors had to learn to move the puppet while learning their lines. It was exciting to see how they became their puppet characters. Schuessler said. “We are grateful to the Good Shepherd for practice space and the Main Event and Tim & Kris Latham for partnering with us for performances."

Glee North Iowa is one of a few performance groups featuring individuals with disabilities in Iowa. For more information or to join the actors this season, please call Stacy at NIVC Services to register, 641-423-3301.

NIVC Services Inc. is a nonprofit organization. Operating since 1969, it has offices at 1225 S. Harrison Ave. in Mason City, the JobLink offices and Affordables on Third Street and First Street, and Java Works Coffee Shop in Mason City.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments