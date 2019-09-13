The fifth season of Glee North Iowa, a performing arts group featuring actors with disabilities, opens Thursday.
Practice is from 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. at The Good Shepherd Care Center, 112 Second St. SE, Mason City. The group meets on the first and third Thursday of each month.
Last season, the actors performed an original puppet show, "We’re More Alike Than Different," written and directed by Mickie Schuessler. Schuessler is a director, teacher, and choreographer. Actors learn about their speaking voices, staging, sets, props, and costumes.
You have free articles remaining.
“Last year we added in the use of puppets and actors had to learn to move the puppet while learning their lines. It was exciting to see how they became their puppet characters. Schuessler said. “We are grateful to the Good Shepherd for practice space and the Main Event and Tim & Kris Latham for partnering with us for performances."
Glee North Iowa is one of a few performance groups featuring individuals with disabilities in Iowa. For more information or to join the actors this season, please call Stacy at NIVC Services to register, 641-423-3301.
NIVC Services Inc. is a nonprofit organization. Operating since 1969, it has offices at 1225 S. Harrison Ave. in Mason City, the JobLink offices and Affordables on Third Street and First Street, and Java Works Coffee Shop in Mason City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.