GHV High School, Clear Lake Bank & Trust partner to recognize students

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School and Clear Lake Bank & Trust traditionally hold an annual Academic Achievement Banquet each spring for GHV students who have achieved high academic excellence. This year, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year 30 students were recognized for their academic achievements, hard work, commitment, and dedication.