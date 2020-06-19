GHV High School, Clear Lake Bank & Trust partner to recognize students
0 comments

GHV High School, Clear Lake Bank & Trust partner to recognize students

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School and Clear Lake Bank & Trust traditionally hold an annual Academic Achievement Banquet each spring for GHV students who have achieved high academic excellence. This year, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year 30 students were recognized for their academic achievements, hard work, commitment, and dedication.

For the past 14 years, Clear Lake Bank & Trust has been sponsoring and partnering with the GHV schools for provide this event for students and their parents. 

The following students were honored (number denotes years qualifying for academic banquet):

SENIORS: Samuel Childress, 4; Madeline Hinz, 4; Jacob Leerar, 4; Lucy Schmidt, 4; Moriah Stewart, 2; Jordan Upmeyer, 4.

JUNIORS: Abbey Case, 2; Brandon Englin, 3; Jayden Frank, 3; Brockway Gouge, 3; Eric Heitland, 3; Morgan Ryerson, 3; Mitchel Steffensmeier, 3

SOPHOMORES: Kylie Anderson, 2; Chloe Frank, 2; Logan Gamerdinger; 2; Payton Harle; 1; Hanna Knoll, 2; Kenadie Lau, 2; Paige Roberts, 2; Evan Sloan, 1

FRESHMEN: Kallie Atwell, Samuel Dodd, Emma Goll, Dalton Mills, Kylie Poppy, Emily Van Dusseldorp, Michaela Witham, Anna Zrostlik.

Education weblogo 2
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Klemesrud, 50 Years
Anniversaries

Klemesrud, 50 Years

  • Updated

Bob Klemesrud and Nancy (deBuhr) Klemesrud were married on June 21, 1970, at Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford, Iowa.

Audrey L. (Johnson) Moor, 80
Birthdays

Audrey L. (Johnson) Moor, 80

  • Updated

Audrey L. (Johnson) Moor will celebrate her 80th Birthday on Sunday, June 21. Her children are hosting a card shower in her honor. They invite…

Clarence Ermer, 90
Birthdays

Clarence Ermer, 90

  • Updated

Give a shout out to Clarence Ermer, of Rockwell, Iowa, who is celebrating his 90th birthday on June 21, 2020. Since social distancing has come…

Goranson, 50 years
Anniversaries

Goranson, 50 years

  • Updated

Bud and Anne Goranson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 13th. They each brought three sons to the union, creating the Lovell a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News