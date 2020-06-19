GHV High School, Clear Lake Bank & Trust partner to recognize students

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School and Clear Lake Bank & Trust traditionally hold an annual Academic Achievement Banquet each spring for GHV students who have achieved high academic excellence. This year, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year 30 students were recognized for their academic achievements, hard work, commitment, and dedication.
For the past 14 years, Clear Lake Bank & Trust has been sponsoring and partnering with the GHV schools for provide this event for students and their parents.
The following students were honored (number denotes years qualifying for academic banquet):
SENIORS: Samuel Childress, 4; Madeline Hinz, 4; Jacob Leerar, 4; Lucy Schmidt, 4; Moriah Stewart, 2; Jordan Upmeyer, 4.
JUNIORS: Abbey Case, 2; Brandon Englin, 3; Jayden Frank, 3; Brockway Gouge, 3; Eric Heitland, 3; Morgan Ryerson, 3; Mitchel Steffensmeier, 3
SOPHOMORES: Kylie Anderson, 2; Chloe Frank, 2; Logan Gamerdinger; 2; Payton Harle; 1; Hanna Knoll, 2; Kenadie Lau, 2; Paige Roberts, 2; Evan Sloan, 1
FRESHMEN: Kallie Atwell, Samuel Dodd, Emma Goll, Dalton Mills, Kylie Poppy, Emily Van Dusseldorp, Michaela Witham, Anna Zrostlik.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!