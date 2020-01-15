Get your artist on in Belmond on Sunday

There's nothing like a few libations to bring out your creative side.
On Sunday, you can let your inner DaVinci or Picasso out at the Belmond Drive-In. Art Asylum is hosting a cocktails and canvas event from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at the restaurant at 215 River Ave. S.
Make sure to let the folks at Art Asylum know what size canvas you want. A large canvas is $35 and a smaller one is $30. Supplies will be provided. You're on your own for the cocktails.
For more information, look for the event post Cocktails & Canvas-Belmond on Facebook.