{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Air Force Airman Garrett S. Heagel graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, in San Antonio, Texas.

Heagel completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Garrett S. Heagel

Garrett S. Heagel

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Heagel is the son of Julie and Scott Heagel of Manly, Iowa. He is the brother of Kaylee Heagel of Manly.

Heagal is a 2019 graduate of Central Springs High School, Manly.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
1
0
0

Load comments