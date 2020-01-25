Garner Specialty Clinic recognized for dental work

Lezah Hanson, the I-Smile coordinator with North Iowa Community Action, presented certificates of achievement and awarded a plaque to staff at Garner Specialty Clinic on Jan. 9 for participating in Delta Dental's Cavity Free Iowa Program.

The staff at the Garner Iowa Specialty Clinic completed training to learn how to apply fluoride varnish to children they see for well child visits and they have been applying fluoride varnish since they opened in July.

Recognizing that young children often see their primary care provider routinely for well child visits, the goal of Cavity Free Iowa is to increase the number of children ages 0-35 months receiving preventive oral health services like fluoride varnish from their physician. We also want to improve the referral network between physicians and dentists so all children receive the most comprehensive health care.

